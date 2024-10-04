Air Arabia resumes non-stop flights to this city: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carier based in the UAE, Air Arabia announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The airline will operate three flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The service will start from December 15.

‘We are pleased to resume our non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Jeddah, a key destination in Saudi Arabia. The three weekly flights to Jeddah reinforce Air Arabia’s commitment to expanding its operations from Ras Al Khaimah and supporting the emirate’s tourism and trade. We look forward to the first flight as we continue to offer our customers with value-driven and convenient travel options’, said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia.

Air Arabia’s current network from Ras Al Khaimah offers passengers direct connections to major cities including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut, alongside the recently announced route to Moscow.

Air Arabia operates approximately 200 routes from its strategic hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt. Air Arabia flies from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, and customers can travel to amazing destinations such as Athens, Krakow, Warsaw, Male, Milan, Vienna, Colombo, Istanbul, Moscow and many more.

Recently, Air Arabia announced a new route connecting Ras Al Khaimah International Airport with Moscow Domodedovo International Airport. Starting December 27, the nonstop service will operate thrice a week. In August, the largest low-cost carrier operator announced the launch of new nonstop flights connecting Sharjah with Warsaw, the capital city of Poland.

The Sharjah-based air carrier unveiled an early bird promotion called ‘super seat sale’ with discounted offers on 500,000 seats across the company’s entire network. Passengers can travel to several destinations directly for as little as Dh129. This early bird offer is available for booking from September 30 to October 20, with travel dates from March 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025. The ticket sale extends to nonstop flights originating from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode.