Air India Express Flight Halts Takeoff at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

A potential disaster was averted at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Friday when smoke was detected in an Air India Express flight destined for Muscat. The incident occurred at 11 am, just as the plane was preparing for takeoff. Passengers reported a foul smell, prompting swift action from authorities. The aircraft, carrying 184 passengers, was already on the runway when the alarm was raised. Fortunately, all passengers were reported safe. Airport officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the smoke. Ensuring passenger safety, airport authorities swiftly responded to the situation. Air India has arranged an alternative aircraft to transport the passengers to their destination. “We are investigating the incident and ensuring that all safety protocols are followed,” an airport official stated. “The safety of our passengers is our top priority. “The swift response and evacuation procedures implemented by airport authorities prevented a potentially catastrophic outcome, underscoring their commitment to passenger safety. Further details regarding the investigation’s findings are awaited.