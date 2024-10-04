Bengaluru to Host Aero India 2025, Asia’s Largest Air Show

The Defence Ministry has announced the 15th edition of Aero India, a biennial air show, which will take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Indian Air Force’s Yelahanka airbase in Karnataka. This five-day event will feature impressive aerial performances by Indian Air Force fighter jets, including the Rafale, LCA Tejas, Su-30MKI, along with displays from the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

Aero India 2025 will see participation from both domestic and international defence aerospace manufacturers. State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be showcasing its products, notably the Tejas fighter jet, as several foreign countries have expressed interest in purchasing it. The air show will serve as a platform for India to promote its growing defence manufacturing sector, which exported defence equipment worth over Rs 21,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year. The previous Aero Show saw a total of 809 exhibitors, with 110 from abroad and 699 representing Indian companies.

Organized by the armed forces in collaboration with various agencies under the Ministry of Defence, the Aero India event will feature exhibitors from key aviation firms worldwide. In the 2023 edition, major players such as Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, and Israel Aerospace Industry participated, highlighting the global importance of the event. The show also serves as a showcase for advancements in aviation technology and military hardware from leading countries, reinforcing India’s growing role in the global defence sector.