BJP Leader Arjun Singh Injured in Bomb Attack on His Barrackpore Home

Early Friday morning, former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh’s house was attacked by a group of miscreants using bricks, bombs, and gunfire. Singh was injured by bomb splinters during the attack, which created panic in the local area. Tensions escalated in the nearby Meghna Mor area of Jagaddal, where clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters.

Arjun Singh, who was inside his house at the time, stated that bombs and bricks were thrown at his security guards and BJP workers, followed by gunshots. Singh confirmed that he suffered leg injuries from bomb splinters. He accused local Trinamool Congress supporters, including the son of a councilor and about 15-20 others, of carrying out the attack before fleeing the scene.

Singh, who rejoined the BJP after being denied a ticket by the Trinamool Congress in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has been targeted multiple times since the elections. He has filed numerous complaints regarding attacks on him, particularly after losing the most recent election, having won in the previous one as a BJP candidate.