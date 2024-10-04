BMW launches new electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad India introduced CE 02 electric scooter in the Indian markets. The new electric scooter is a smaller version of tech-loaded electric scooter CE04. The electric scooter is released at the introductory price of Rs 4.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new BMW CE 02 has been developed in partnership with TVS and has been created in its headquarters in Munich, Germany. It has been offered in two colour options – Cosmic Black and Cosmic Black 2. Interested customers now can visit the authorised dealership nationwide, and purchase the model. Also, they can book a test ride before investing the money in an electric scooter.

The battery-powered scooter comes with a fully LED headlight setup at the front and a sleek LED taillight. The CEO02 is equipped with a USD fork at the front and an adjustable mono-shock at the back. The electric scooter runs on 14-inch wheels, paired with a 239mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear.

The all-new BMW CE 02 uses an air-cooled synchronous motor, powered by a 3.9kWh battery setup. The e-scooter is capable of offering an impressive range of up to 108km on a single charge. (ICAT certified). It can do 0-50kmph sprint in just 3 seconds. The top speed of the scooter is 95 kmph.

The time taken to charge the battery pack while using the standard 0.9kW charger is 5 hours and 12 minutes whereas the 1.5kW unit does it in 3 hours and 30 minutes. In the standard scooter, you get LED illumination, a USB type-C charging port, two ride modes – Flow, Surf, single-channel ABS, stability control, reverse mode, keyless operation, anti-theft alarm, and a 3.5-inch micro TFT. The list of safety features includes Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Recuperation Stability Control (RSC) and ABS on the front disc.