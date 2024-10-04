CM Yogi installs Kalash at Gorakhnath Temple Shaktipeeth in Vedic ceremony

On the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, a special ritual for the well-being of the people began at Gorakshapeeth, the sacred site of Guru Gorakhnath’s penance, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. The ceremony, led by Gorakshapeethadhiswar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was conducted with traditional Vedic rituals in accordance with the ancient customs of the Peeth. On Thursday evening, CM Yogi installed the ceremonial Kalash in the Shaktipeeth of the Gorakhnath monastery, accompanied by Vedic chants. He also worshipped Maa Shailputri on this auspicious day, seeking her blessings through detailed rituals.

Earlier in the day, a grand Kalash Shobha Yatra was held within the Gorakhnath temple premises. Led by the temple’s head priest, Yogi Kamalnath, a procession of saints and devotees moved towards the Bhim Sarovar, accompanied by the sounds of traditional instruments like bells, trumpets, and conches, with chants of Maa Durga’s name. After filling the Kalash with sacred water and circumambulating the lake, the procession returned to the Shaktipeeth. CM Yogi personally carried the water-filled urn back to the temple and placed it in the sanctum of the Shaktipeeth.

The ritual also included the installation of Maa Durga, Lord Shiva, and Guru Gorakhnath’s Trishul (trident) as part of the worship. Recitations of the Shrimaddevi Bhagwat and Shri Durgasaptashati scriptures commenced in the Durga Temple’s sanctum, with the day concluding with Aarti and the distribution of prasad to the devotees.