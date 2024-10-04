Deputy Speaker and three legislators jumps from secretariat’s third floor

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and three other legislators leapt from the third floor jumped from the third floor of state secretariat in Mumbai. Narhari Zirwal and the three legislators, including a BJP MP, landed safely on a net one floor below which had been installed in 2018 to prevent suicide attempts in the secretariat, which is called the Mantralaya.

They did this as a protest against the state government’s consideration of including the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Zirwal is a member of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Earlier in the day, some tribal MLAs held a protest in the Mantralaya complex during a cabinet meeting attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

The Dhangar community in the state is currently in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and some of its members have been agitating in Pandharpur in Solapur district demanding their inclusion in the ST category. The demonstrators have claimed that their community is the same as the Dhangads which are listed as Scheduled Tribes in several states.