Emirates resumes flights to this country: Details

Dubai: Dubai-based Emirates airlines has resumed daily passenger services to Lagos in Nigeria. The flight service is resumed after a two-year suspension of operations.

Passengers can catch a daily flight from Dubai at 9.45am, arriving at at Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos at 3.20pm. The return flight from Lagos is at 5.30pm, and lands in Dubai at 5.10am the following day.

Also Read: Air Arabia resumes non-stop flights to this city: Details

Emirates will also facilitate 48 hour and 96 hour Dubai visa applications for travellers from Nigeria, an offer which is exclusive to the airline. The Dubai-Lagos service is operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, offering 8 First Class suites, 42 Business class seats and 304 economy class seats.

Emirates SkyCargo will support Nigerian businesses by offering more than 300 tonnes of bellyhold cargo capacity in and out of Lagos every week, into key markets such as UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Bahrain, among others. Anticipated commodities such as Kola Nuts, food and beverages, and urgent courier material will be transported via the airline’s state-of-the-art hub in Dubai. Imports into Nigeria are anticipated from key markets such as UAE, India and Hong Kong, with key commodities including a mix of general cargo, pharmaceuticals and electronics.