Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Shifts to New Lutyens’ Zone Home

Arvind Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, has officially moved into his new residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road in Central Delhi. The residence, previously allotted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal from Punjab, was chosen from among several offers from AAP leaders ¹. Kejriwal and his family arrived at the new residence in two cars, where they performed a traditional puja ceremony to mark the occasion. This move comes after Kejriwal’s decision to vacate the Chief Minister’s office, signaling the next phase in his political journey as he prepares for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections ¹. Kejriwal had announced his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post in September, citing his desire to seek a “certificate of honesty” from the people of Delhi in the upcoming elections. His resignation followed a brief stint in jail, after which he declared he would not resume office until he received public endorsement through the election process. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also shifted to a new official residence, moving into a bungalow on Rajendra Prasad Road allocated to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh. This relocation is seen as part of the AAP leadership’s preparations for the upcoming electoral contest, as they continue to position themselves as champions of transparency and public trust ¹.