Gulf country announces major visa rule update

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced changes to temporary work visas for Hajj and Umrah. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the updated rules.

The new visa rules will see the seasonal work visa renamed to ‘Temporary work visa for Hajj and Umrah services’. The grace period for the new visa will be Shaban 15 until the end of Muharram, which is expected to correspond to around February 14, 2025 to July 25, 2025.

The rules approved by the Saudi Cabinet insist on a contract signed by employer and employee and a provided medical insurance for workers before any visa is issued. This must be provided by the Kingdom’s representative consulates abroad.

The amended rules will come into effect 180 days after the approval by the Cabinet. When issuing the temporary work visa have been cancelled and private sector employers have the option to extend visas for a further 90 days.