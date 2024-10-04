India applauds historic Mauritius-UK agreement on Diego Garcia

India played a pivotal role in brokering a historic agreement between Mauritius and the United Kingdom regarding the strategically significant UK-US military base on Diego Garcia. This deal marks the final step in decolonizing the tiny island nation. After 13 rounds of negotiations, the two countries reached a mutually beneficial outcome, reinforcing long-term security in the Indian Ocean Region . India consistently encouraged both sides to negotiate with an open mind, firmly backing Mauritius’ principled position on eliminating the last vestiges of colonization.

The agreement settles historic sovereignty claims, protects UK national security, and closes a potential illegal migration route. It also ensures the long-term secure operation of the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, vital for international security. The UK will retain sovereignty over Diego Garcia for 99 years, while Mauritius gains control over the Chagos Archipelago . US President Joe Biden applauded the deal, stating it demonstrates countries can overcome historical challenges through diplomacy and partnership.

The joint statement by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth confirmed the agreement, ending decades of contentious discussions. India’s foreign ministry welcomed the agreement, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying it completes Mauritius’ decolonization. India remains committed to working with Mauritius and other partners to strengthen maritime safety and security, contributing to peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region .