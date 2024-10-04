Israel targets Hezbollah leader’s successor, Hashem Safieddine

On October 3, 2024, the Israeli military launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, amid clashes near the border between Israeli soldiers and Hezbollah militants. The airstrikes were reportedly aimed at Hashem Safieddine, a senior Hezbollah official and rumored successor to Hassan Nasrallah. Safieddine was believed to be hiding in an underground bunker, but his status remains unclear.

Over recent weeks, Hezbollah strongholds, including the Dahiye district of southern Beirut, have endured heavy Israeli missile strikes. These strikes included one that reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, though this has not been officially confirmed. Concurrently, Hezbollah claimed it thwarted Israeli ground advancements along the border, continuing its rocket fire into Israeli territory.

The ongoing conflict, which also involves Israel’s operations in Gaza, has caused widespread devastation in Lebanon. More than 1,000 people have died, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, adding to Lebanon’s existing political and economic struggles. Israel has focused on securing its northern border to protect civilians affected by Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks.