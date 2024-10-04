ISSF Junior World Championship: India wins men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol gold

Lima: The trio of Mukesh Nelavalli, Raajwardan Patil, and Harsimar Singh Rattha won gold medal in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol team competition at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru. This is Mukesh Nelavalli’s fourth gold of the championship, including an individual gold in the 25m pistol event.

This gold is India’s 11th gold medal here. India remained at the top of the medal tally with a total of 16 medals which included 1 silver and 4 bronze. China are in second place with 3 gold and 1 silver.

In the individual finals, both Mukesh and Raajwardan advanced, but Raajwardan finished fourth with 17 hits in the first six series. Mukesh exited earlier, finishing fifth with 10 hits out of 25 targets. In the junior men’s 50m rifle prone event, Parikshit Singh Brar was the best Indian finisher, scoring 623.0 over 60 shots. Shivendra Bahadur Singh placed 14th with 618.4, while Vedant Nitin Waghmare came in 24th with a score of 613.2.