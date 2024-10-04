Kerala to See Widespread Rain for Two Days; Yellow Alert in 4 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms and rain across Kerala today, with a yellow alert in place for Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts. This alert follows predictions of isolated heavy showers in these areas. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation has developed near Lakshadweep, influencing weather patterns in the region.

A low-pressure system is expected to form over the northern Bay of Bengal today, with the state forecasted to receive light to moderate rain over the next seven days. Some isolated areas may experience heavy downpours, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for two districts tomorrow, Idukki and Malappuram, where heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours is anticipated.

The IMD has also issued yellow alerts for additional districts on upcoming days. On October 6, districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod may receive heavy rain, and similar conditions are expected to continue in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on October 7.