Know all about clinical depression

Clinical depression is a serious mental health condition. It is also known as major depressive disorder (MDD). It affects how a person feels, thinks, and manages daily activities. Clinical depression is persistent and can significantly interfere with an individual’s life.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is the leading cause of disability globally. People with clinical depression often experience a deep sense of hopelessness, lose interest in activities they once enjoyed, and may struggle to complete even basic daily tasks.

The causes of clinical depression are complex and often involve a combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychological factors. No single factor is responsible for the development of clinical depression; rather, it is usually the result of several contributing elements.

1. Genetic factors

Individuals with a family history of depression are more likely to experience it themselves. Studies suggest that multiple genes may contribute to the risk of developing depression.

2. Biological factors

Clinical depression is often associated with changes in brain chemistry. Imbalances in neurotransmitters such as serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine are believed to play a critical role in regulating mood.

3. Environmental factors

Life events and environmental stressors can trigger or exacerbate depression. This includes experiences like trauma, abuse, financial problems, or the loss of a loved one.

4. Psychological factors

Psychological factors such as chronic stress, low self-esteem, or negative thinking patterns can contribute to the development of clinical depression.

Clinical depression affects individuals in different ways. Symptoms of depression are typically present for at least two weeks and represent a change from previous functioning.

1. Persistent sadness or low mood

One of the hallmark symptoms of depression is feeling persistently sad or having a low mood for extended periods of time. This sadness may seem to have no clear cause and can feel overwhelming.

2. Loss of interest or pleasure in activities

People with clinical depression often lose interest in activities they once enjoyed, such as hobbies, socialising, or exercising. This condition, known as anhedonia, is a key sign of depression.

3. Changes in sleep patterns

Depression can significantly affect sleep patterns, leading to either insomnia (difficulty falling or staying asleep) or hypersomnia (excessive sleeping).

4. Fatigue and lack of energy

A lack of energy and persistent fatigue are common symptoms of clinical depression. Individuals may feel exhausted, even after a full night’s rest, and may struggle to carry out daily tasks.

5. Feelings of worthlessness or guilt

People with depression often experience feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or self-blame.

6. Difficulty concentrating

Depression can make it hard to concentrate, focus, or make decisions. This cognitive impairment can affect work or school performance and lead to frustration.

7. Changes in appetite or weight

Depression can cause changes in appetite, leading to significant weight loss or weight gain.

8. Suicidal thoughts

In severe cases of clinical depression, individuals may experience recurrent thoughts of death or suicide.

The treatment of clinical depression often requires a combination of therapies and may vary depending on the severity of the condition.

1. Medications

Antidepressants are commonly prescribed to help regulate brain chemistry and alleviate symptoms. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are two commonly used classes of antidepressants.

2. Psychotherapy

Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT) are two effective forms of psychotherapy for depression.

3. Lifestyle changes

In addition to medication and therapy, lifestyle changes can play a significant role in managing depression. Regular exercise, healthy eating, sufficient sleep, and stress management techniques like mindfulness or meditation can help improve mood and overall well-being.