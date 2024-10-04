Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: State government releases third installment

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government issued the third installment of ‘Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin’ initiative. 1,500 to the bank accounts of qualified women beneficiaries. This latest transaction has elevated the total aid per recipient to Rs. 4,500, distributed across three payments since the initiative’s inception.

The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched in August 2024. A monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 will be given to women and girls whose families have an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh. The scheme is aimed at 1.5 crore eligible women between the ages of 21 and 65 years.

The State government has provided Rs 46,000 crore for thr scheme. Scheme’s financial sustenance is backed by this budgetary provision. This strategic financial management sets the initiative apart from similar schemes in other states that have encountered fiscal setbacks.

Also Read: Deputy Speaker and three legislators jumps from secretariat’s third floor

The initiative has received a warm reception from women all over the state, enhancing their financial autonomy and contributing to their family’s welfare. The judiciary’s affirmation of the scheme has further reinforced its legitimacy and acceptance among the populace. High-ranking officials, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, have pledged unwavering support for the program’s continuation, boosting the public’s confidence and encouraging ongoing participation.

Alongside the “Ladki Bahin” scheme, other initiatives like the Kisan Samman Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and free ration schemes shows the government’s dedication to uplifting families at the grassroots level, thereby nurturing the state’s socio-economic landscape.

Conclusively, the “Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme represents a forward step in direct financial aid to women leading families, demonstrating the government’s robust commitment to gender equality and socio-economic improvement. The successful distribution of funds amidst opposition and legal scrutiny underscores the scheme’s resilience and the government’s resolve to empower women and support family welfare through practical and inclusive financial strategies.