Oura launches new smart wearable: Details

Mumbai: Oura launched its the fourth-generation OF smart wearable named ‘Ring 4’. Oura Ring 4 price starts at $349 (roughly Rs. 29,300) and comes in a range of 12 sizes between 4 to 15. The smart ring is offered in Black, Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Stealth colourways.

The Oura Ring 4 comes with a light, non-allergenic all-titanium build and has up to 100m water resistance. Thesmart ring is equipped with its Smart Sensing technology with an advanced algorithm that is claimed to offer more accurate health and activity readings.The ring has red and infrared LEDs that measure blood oxygen levels when the user is asleep, as well as green and infrared LEDs alternate to measure heart rate, heart rate variability at all times and respiration rate during sleep. An accelerometer helps track the users’ movements and activities all day long and a digital sensor measures the body’s temperature variations.

Also Read: Gulf country announces major visa rule update

The updated Oura App now offers detailed stress, activity and reproductive health insights, according to the company. Oura Labs, which allows members to try experimental features, is now available on iOS as well as Android devices.The Oura Ring 4 is claimed to offer up to eight days of battery life. It takes about 20 to 80 minutes to charge depending on the power level. It comes with a size-specific charger and a USB Type-C cable. The smart ring supports Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity.