SC Orders Joint Investigation in Tirupati Laddu Controversy

In a significant development regarding the Tirupati laddu controversy, the Supreme Court ordered a joint investigation into allegations of adulteration involving animal fat in the temple’s prasad. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established, comprising officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Andhra Pradesh Police, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The court, led by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, emphasized the urgency of resolving the matter impartially, acknowledging the laddu’s cultural and religious importance to millions of devotees. They expressed concern about the potential for the situation to escalate into a political issue.

The SIT will include two officers from the CBI, two from the Andhra Pradesh police, and a senior official from the FSSAI, with the investigation being directly supervised by the CBI director. The controversy began when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in preparing the Tirupati laddus during the previous administration led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. This claim has provoked widespread outrage, prompting calls for an independent probe into the matter.

During the court proceedings, Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Tirupati Temple, presented evidence from the Service Tax Department indicating discrepancies in the supply of goods, raising concerns about the sourcing of the ingredients. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, advocating for an independent inquiry, suggested that the controversy could have been avoided had the chief minister not made his statements. He stressed the importance of a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the allegations.