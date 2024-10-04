Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for fifth session

Mumbai: Indian equity indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- closed lower for the fifth session on October 4 amid worries about escalating conflict in the Middle East. At close, BSE Sensex was down 808 points or 1 percent at 81,688. NSE Nifty settled at 25,049, down 200 points or 0.8 percent. Sensex and Nifty logged their biggest weekly drop since June 2022. This week, Nifty fell 4.3 percent and Sensex dropped 4.5 percent.

Nifty Bank and Nifty FMCG extended their losing streak to a fifth consecutive session, sliding 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank led the decline in the banking sector, while ITC and HUL weighed heavily on the FMCG index.

In the broader market, Nifty IT rose by 0.5 percent, driven by gains in Infosys and Tech Mahindra. In the broader market, BSE small- and mid-cap indices slipped nearly 1 percent each. The India VIX, a key measure of market volatility, surged over 7 percent to 14.

Of 4,038 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,456 advanced against 2,473 stocks that declined, and 109 remained unchanged. While 189 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 60 hit a 52-week low. A total of 308 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 276 in the lower circuit.

Top losers were M&M, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Nestle, and BPCL. Top gainers were Infosys, ONGC, HDFC Life, Tata Motors, and Wipro.