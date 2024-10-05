Ashwini Vaishnaw dismisses possibility of railway privatization

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw firmly ruled out any possibility of privatizing Indian Railways, emphasizing that the priority is to provide affordable services to all. He highlighted that the Railways is working towards ensuring passengers can travel up to 1,000 kilometers for less than Rs 400, and 12,500 new general-class coaches are being produced to enhance travel comfort. Vaishnaw also pointed out that the Indian Railways is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by initiatives like Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains equipped with the indigenously developed anti-collision technology, Kavach.

Vaishnaw, speaking at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Raising Day event in Nashik, stated that the Modi government has revolutionized Indian Railways by focusing on performance, safety, and technology. He noted that the railway budget has been significantly increased to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, and new records have been set, such as laying 31,000 kilometers of new tracks in the past decade—more than France’s entire network—and electrifying 40,000 kilometers of rail routes during the NDA government’s tenure, a rate double that of the previous 60 years.

Additionally, the minister mentioned plans for further developments, including 3,000 new train services and substantial investments in Maharashtra’s rail infrastructure, such as Rs 33,000 crore for the bullet train project and Rs 12,500 crore for the dedicated freight corridor. Vaishnaw also highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade RPF’s facilities, with Rs 35 crore set aside for zonal centers, and acknowledged the contributions of 33 RPF personnel for their bravery and dedication.