Elephant ‘Puthupally Sadhu’ located after escaping into forest during film shoot in Kothamangalam

Puthuppally Sadhu, a domesticated elephant, has been located after it fled into the forest during a film shoot near Bhoothathankettu in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam. The search team found the elephant near the old forest station, and forest guards confirmed that Sadhu is in good health. Currently, efforts are underway to guide the elephant out of the forest, with mahouts having already arrived at the scene, where Sadhu is situated about four kilometers deep in the woods.

The incident occurred while shooting a Telugu movie featuring superstar Vijay Deverakonda. During the filming, Puthuppally Sadhu clashed with another elephant named Manikandan, leading to Sadhu fleeing in a panic after being attacked. The film crew paused the shoot and left the area as Sadhu ran into the forest. Although the Forest Department launched a search that night, they could not locate the elephant until renewed efforts resumed the following morning.

Witnesses reported that Sadhu, initially calm on set, suddenly became frightened and bolted into the forest. The situation caused panic among onlookers and crew members, prompting them to flee. For the shoot, five elephants were present, and the incident unfolded when their chains were removed to film a scene depicting the elephants crossing a road. The owner of Puthuppally Sadhu mentioned that the elephant was tracked down by following its fresh dung, confirming it has no injuries or health problems. With the film shoot completed, plans are in place to return Sadhu to areas closer to human settlements.