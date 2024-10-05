Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Voting begins to determine key political outcomes

Voting for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections is taking place today, October 5, with key political figures like Congress leader and Olympian Vinesh Phogat and BJP Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the race. The elections are seen as a pivotal moment for the state, where major parties are battling for control of the 90-seat assembly. More than two crore eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots at over 20,000 polling booths, with results to be declared on October 8, alongside the Jammu and Kashmir election outcomes.

The political environment is highly competitive, with parties like the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP), and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party alliance all vying for influence. Campaigning concluded on October 3, as parties intensified efforts to reach voters through rallies and roadshows. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting the election, including 101 women, across various constituencies.

Notable candidates include BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, Congress’s Vinesh Phogat from Julana, and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Other prominent contenders are INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala from Ellenabad, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, and BJP leaders Anil Vij and OP Dhankar. Independent candidates like Savitri Jindal, Ranjit Chautala, and Chitra Sarwara are also competing in this closely watched election.