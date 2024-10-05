PM Modi to release 18th PM Kisan installment, aiding over 2.25 crore UP farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 18th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme from Washim, Maharashtra, this Saturday. This installment will transfer ?4,985.49 crore directly to the bank accounts of over 2.25 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The PM-Kisan scheme, launched in December 2018, provides financial support to farmers with ?2,000 every four months, or ?6,000 annually, to boost their income and agricultural sustainability.

Since its inception, the scheme has been pivotal for farmers in Uttar Pradesh, who have received a total of ?74,492.71 crore through 17 installments. Uttar Pradesh’s Agriculture Minister, Surya Pratap Shahi, praised the timely implementation of the scheme, noting that nearly 2.76 crore farmers in the state have benefited from it. The most recent 17th installment, distributed in June 2024, provided ?4,831.10 crore to over 2.14 crore farmers, with an additional ?46.70 crore allocated to resolve data-related payment delays.

Nationwide, the 18th installment will benefit 9.51 crore farmers, amounting to ?20,552 crores in direct transfers. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing farmers’ livelihoods and strengthening the agricultural sector across India, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh.