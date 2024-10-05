Railway revises Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express schedule for passenger convenience

The Indian Railways has revised the schedule of the Vande Bharat Express operating between Hubballi and Pune to improve passenger convenience. This express train, recognized for its quick connections and modern amenities, has become a crucial link between Karnataka and Maharashtra, promoting both trade and tourism. With eight advanced coaches, the Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express is now the 10th such service in Karnataka and has been enhanced with additional stops at key stations like Dharwad, Belagavi, Kolhapur, and others.

The updated schedule involves changes in the train’s departure and arrival times. The Hubballi to Pune service will now depart from Hubballi at 5:00 AM and reach Pune by 1:30 PM, while the return service from Pune will depart at 2:15 PM, arriving in Hubballi at 10:45 PM. These modifications are designed to provide smoother travel experiences for passengers, with key station timings adjusted for ease of access at important stops along the route, such as Dharwad and Belagavi.

These changes aim to enhance flexibility and comfort for travelers by offering more convenient stopovers at key cities and towns between the two states. With 530 seats available, the Vande Bharat Express continues to play a significant role in strengthening the cultural and economic ties between Karnataka and Maharashtra, benefiting both residents and tourists with its modern rail services.