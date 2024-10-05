Uttarakhand bus with wedding guests plunges into 200-foot gorge; 30 feared dead

A joyous wedding celebration in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district turned into a horrific tragedy late Friday night when a bus carrying wedding guests plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge. The bus, which was traveling from Laldhang in Haridwar to Bironkhal village in Pauri, was carrying around 40 to 50 passengers. Initial reports suggest that 25 to 30 people may have lost their lives, though the exact toll has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

The accident took place near Simandi village, just two kilometers from the bride’s home, around 8 pm. It is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and tumble into the steep gorge. As news of the crash spread, villagers rushed to the site, hearing the cries of trapped passengers, while Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri arrived to console grieving families.

Local police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) quickly began rescue efforts, pulling survivors from the wreckage and transporting them to nearby hospitals for immediate treatment. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident as rescue operations and recovery efforts proceed in the area.