5,600 Crore Drug Bust Sparks Political Controversy Involving Congress

India’s largest-ever drug bust, involving ?5,600 crore worth of narcotics seized in South Delhi, has sparked a major political controversy. Over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana were confiscated, revealing an international drug syndicate. Among those arrested was Tushar Goyal, alleged to be the mastermind behind the operation. The BJP claims Goyal has ties to the Congress party, as he once served as the RTI Cell Chairman for Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress.

The BJP has seized the opportunity to criticize Congress, with leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah accusing the party of links to the drug trade. They claim Congress is “pushing the youth towards drugs” and using drug money to fund elections, particularly pointing fingers at former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda. The BJP also questioned whether the drug money was intended to finance the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, intensifying the political storm just before elections in four states.

Congress has denied any connection to Goyal and the drug syndicate, dismissing the BJP’s allegations. However, photos of Goyal with prominent Congress leaders have surfaced, adding fuel to the controversy. The BJP continues to press for accountability, demanding that Congress clarify Goyal’s role within the party and whether there is any truth to the claims of political funding from the drug money.