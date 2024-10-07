Airport in this Indian city to suspend flight operations for six hours on October 17: Details

Mumbai: The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) informed that flight operations at Mumbai Airport will be closed for six hours on October 17. Both the runways, RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32, will be out of service from 11:00 to 17:00 hours on October 17. This is done to carry out post-monsoon maintenance work on two cross runways at the facility.

This scheduled temporary closure is a part of Mumbai Airport’s annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan and a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been issued six months in advance in this regard.

‘As a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, the cross runways — RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 — will be temporarily non-operational on October 17, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm,’ MIAL said.

The primary objective of this planned closure is to carry out essential repair and maintenance activities to ensure that the airport’s infrastructure meets global standards. This annual practice of post-monsoon runway maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous effort, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thereby imbibing the safety-first approach at the core of airside operations.