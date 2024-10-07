CBI chargesheet names Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal in RG Kar murder-rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its initial chargesheet in the murder and rape case involving a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The primary document, which spans 55 pages, identifies Sanjay Rai, a civic volunteer, as the main accused in both the murder and rape. Additionally, a supplementary chargesheet has been filed, naming Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala police station. This information was disclosed by a source within the CBI.

The comprehensive chargesheet cites statements from 200 witnesses and alleges that Sanjay Rai committed the crimes while under the influence of alcohol. The primary chargesheet was first submitted to the Sealdah court, followed by the supplementary document presented by a CBI lawyer. The latter chargesheet claims that both Ghosh and Mondal engaged in evidence tampering and attempts to mislead the investigation, thereby minimizing the seriousness of the offenses.

The body of the 31-year-old doctor was found in a seminar hall at RG Kar Hospital on August 9. Initially investigated by the Kolkata Police, the case was later taken over by the CBI, which arrested Sanjay Rai. The CBI also apprehended Sandip Ghosh regarding both the murder and allegations of financial irregularities at the hospital, along with Abhijit Mondal, the former OC of Tala police station.