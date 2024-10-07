Cloudburst in Udupi floods over 10 houses

A sudden weather event in the Kabbinale area of Hebri taluk, Udupi district, triggered heavy rainfall on Sunday afternoon, prompting fears of a cloudburst. The region recorded 18 cm of rain in just 2.25 hours, resulting in flash floods along the Bammagundi River. More than ten houses in the Balladi area of Mudradi village were submerged, and two cars, two motorcycles, and several other vehicles were swept away by the floodwaters. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties from the incident.

Residents described the rain, which began around 2:25 PM and lasted for nearly five hours, as being accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds that significantly affected the Western Ghats. The sudden influx of water, mixed with mud, caused the river to rise rapidly and inundate yards, causing extensive property damage. Among the vehicles lost was a car belonging to Krishna Pujari from Hosakamba, as well as another vehicle from a neighboring family in Kerala.

The impact of the flooding extended to local agriculture, with approximately 150 acres of paddy, rubber, coconut, and banana plantations around the Bammagundi River suffering severe damage. Tourists at the Kabbinale Abby waterfall were forced to evacuate due to the rising water levels, which Pradeep, a visitor from Kundapur, described as an unexpected “adventure.” Emergency services, including fire brigade personnel and disaster management teams, quickly responded to the situation, helping to ensure public safety while local authorities assessed the damage and worked to restore normalcy in the affected areas.