Jharkhand Govt to finalize outsourcing policy, wages, and benefits

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government is set to make a significant decision on providing fair wages and other benefits to thousands of personnel working through outsourcing. In response to a High Court directive and addressing the concerns of these employees, the government has prepared a proposal that aims to safeguard the interests of outsourced workers. This proposal will be discussed during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Currently, over 31,000 outsourced personnel are employed across various government departments and divisions in Jharkhand. If the proposal is approved, it will ensure accountability for outsourced employees, end their exploitation, and provide them with benefits, including a dignified salary. The government’s initiative comes after a High Court ruling, which urged the state to adopt a clear policy regarding outsourced services to avoid administrative issues and disparities in treatment.

Earlier this year, the government sought information on salary discrepancies among outsourced employees. While some contract-based computer operators earn Rs 30,000, outsourced workers receive significantly less, around Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000. Outsourced appointments are made through agencies linked with JAP IT, and the regularization of employees with over 10 years of service is already underway, as per a Supreme Court order. A clear policy will offer financial security and protect workers from exploitation.