Kerala braces for heavy rainfall as IMD issues Orange alert in 4 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported the development of a cyclonic circulation over southern Kerala, along with a depression extending from the southwest Bay of Bengal to Lakshadweep, crossing through southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This system is expected to intensify into a low-pressure area over Lakshadweep by October 9, bringing increased rainfall across Kerala over the next few days.

Today, IMD has issued rain alerts for 13 districts in Kerala, with Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Malappuram placed under an Orange Alert, warning of heavy rainfall. The remaining districts, except Kasaragod, are under a Yellow Alert. The department has cautioned that the southern parts of the state will experience significant rain during this period.

In the coming hours, the IMD forecasts moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and winds up to 40 km/h in parts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. Light rain and thunderstorms are also expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Palakkad, with slightly weaker winds.