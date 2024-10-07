Know how to set up or modify passcode on iPhone

Mumbai: Apple encourages setting a strong passcode to unlock its devices. This passcode is used to boost the security of iPhone and other Apple devices. Setting a passcode not only protects your device from unauthorized access but also enables data protection, ensuring that personal information is encrypted with advanced 256-bit AES encryption.

Depending on your iPhone model, follow these steps to either create or modify your passcode:

For iPhones with Face ID:

Go to Settings

Face ID & Passcode

For iPhones with a Home button:

Navigate to Settings

Touch ID & Passcode

From here, you can tap either Turn Passcode On or Change Passcode.

Additionally, under Passcode Options, users can choose between creating a Custom Alphanumeric Code or a Custom Numeric Code for maximum security.

After setting up a passcode, certain situations will require you to manually enter it, even if you have Face ID or Touch ID enabled. These include:

Restarting or powering on your iPhone.

Inactivity for more than 48 hours without unlocking.

Failure to unlock with Face ID or Touch ID after five attempts.

Using the Emergency SOS feature or attempting to access your Medical ID.

Adjusting Auto-Lock settings for better security

To further safeguard your device, users can adjust the time it takes for their iPhone to automatically lock. This feature can be accessed through Settings > Display & Brightness > Auto-Lock, where you can set your preferred length of inactivity before the screen locks.

For those seeking extra security, iPhones can be set to erase all data after 10 consecutive failed passcode attempts.

To enable this feature-

Go to Settings

Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode for older models).

Scroll down to toggle on Erase Data.

If activated, all device information will be erased after 10 failed login attempts, and users will need to restore their iPhones from a backup if available.

If you forget your passcode or your device becomes disabled after too many incorrect attempts, you can reset your iPhone using a computer or through recovery mode. For those who prefer not to use a passcode, the option to disable it is also available via the Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode) settings.