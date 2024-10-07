Know how to turn off on-device site data setting on a smartphone

Mumbai: Most people visit various websites every day for different purposes. Many of these websites store data on our devices. Often, websites store this information temporarily on your device. One can easily disable these settings.

Google advises users to keep these settings enabled, but it’s recommended to turn off these settings if you are using a public computer or any other device where privacy concerns arise.

Steps to turn off on-device site data setting on a smartphone:

1. Open the Google Chrome browser on your smartphone.

2. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner..

3. Select “Settings” and scroll down to the next page.

4. Tap on “Site Settings” and proceed to the next page.

5. Under “On-device site data,” tap on the option and proceed to the next page.

6. Disable the toggle button if it’s currently enabled.