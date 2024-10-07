Know how to withdraw PF money through the Umang app

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members can now handle withdrawals, advances, and pension claims online once they’ve completed their e-nomination. This can be done via the EPFO member portal or through the user-friendly Umang app

Members need to note that each type of withdrawal has specific eligibility criteria. Additionally, members can easily monitor their PF accounts using the Umang app on their mobile devices.

With the Umang app, you can track the status of your PF withdrawal request. Simply navigate to the “EPFO” section and select the option for tracking to check the progress of your request within the app.

To use EPFO services on the Umang app, follow these steps:

Also Read: Know how to set up or modify passcode on iPhone

Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the app and sign in using your Aadhaar number and password.

Once logged in, select the “EPFO” service from the list.

Choose the specific EPFO service you need, such as checking your PF balance, raising a claim, or updating your KYC details.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction.

Steps on how to withdraw PF through the Umang app:

Open the app and sign in using your Aadhaar number and password.

After logging in, choose the “EPFO” service from the list.

Select the “Raise Claim” option.

Enter your UAN number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Choose the type of withdrawal you wish to make.

Fill in the required details and submit your request.

You will receive an acknowledgment number for your request.

Every member is allotted a single permanent Universal Account Number (UAN) which can be used for availing benefits during their lifetime service.

Here are some of the EPFO services that you can use on the Umang app:

Check PF balance

Raise a claim

Update KYC details

View passbook

Generate Jeevan Pramaan certificate

Download Pension Payment Order (PPO)

Register and track grievances

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952.