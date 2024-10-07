Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin linked to drug case in Om Prakash remand report

The remand report linked to notorious gang leader Om Prakash’s drug case has revealed the involvement of Malayalam film actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin. According to police sources, both actors visited Prakash’s hotel room, which was reserved under the name Bobby Chalapathi, alongside around 20 others, including women. The investigation team believes it’s necessary to question all individuals who frequented the room as part of their inquiries.

Om Prakash was arrested in Kochi for possessing illegal narcotics, particularly cocaine, which was confiscated from his associate, Shihas. Facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Prakash was under police surveillance for two days due to his known gang activities before his arrest. The police conducted inspections at a five-star hotel where they suspected drug transactions were occurring, ultimately leading to the seizure of drugs.

The police’s investigation revealed that the drug handovers took place in three hotel rooms, with evidence of cocaine possession among the suspects. Following their arrests, Om Prakash and Shihas were granted bail despite the police’s request for custody to further probe the actors’ involvement. The inquiry has involved reviewing CCTV footage and other documentation from the hotel to ascertain the full extent of the drug-related activities.