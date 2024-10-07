PM Modi meets Maldives President Muizzu for diplomatic talks at Hyderabad House

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in India for a five-day official visit, receiving a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first official bilateral visit to India since assuming office. After the reception, Muizzu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and introduced his delegation to Indian ministers, furthering diplomatic ties.

PM Modi later hosted President Muizzu at Hyderabad House, where they discussed enhancing cooperation in areas such as regional security, trade, and environmental concerns. Their meeting is expected to boost the longstanding friendly relationship between the two nations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met with Muizzu, expressing confidence in the future of India-Maldives relations.

President Muizzu’s visit, lasting until October 10, will include key engagements in Mumbai and Bengaluru to strengthen economic ties. This marks his second trip to India this year, having previously visited in June 2024 for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.