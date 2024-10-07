Sachkhand Express provides free meals for passengers on 2000 km journey

The Indian railway system is a popular choice for long-distance travel, especially for families with children, people carrying heavy luggage, or those seeking a leisurely journey. Rail travel offers a unique experience, where passengers can enjoy the journey while chatting with friends or relaxing. However, one common issue faced by train travelers is the lack of good, hygienic food. Most passengers find the food served on trains unsatisfactory, and while bringing food from home is an option, it often doesn’t last for long journeys. This is where the Sachkhand Express stands out by offering free, delicious meals to its passengers, making the long-distance journey more enjoyable.

Sachkhand Express (12715) is a daily superfast train that runs between Amritsar, the holiest city of the Sikhs, and Nanded in Maharashtra, covering a distance of 2,081 km. This train service connects two major Sikh pilgrimage sites – the Golden Temple in Amritsar and Hazur Sahib in Nanded. Thousands of Sikh devotees use this train to visit these sacred places. Recognizing the spiritual significance of this journey, Sikh communities along the route have organized free meal services for passengers. At six key stations – Manmad, Delhi, Bhusaval, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Nanded – passengers are provided with hot, fresh Punjabi vegetarian meals, including dishes like rice, dal, and vegetables, through community-run langars (kitchens).

Sachkhand Express has been serving passengers since 1995, originally operating once a week before becoming a daily service in 2007. For nearly three decades, it has carried more than 2,000 passengers daily on a spiritual journey, offering them free meals along the way. This initiative, run by local Sikh Gurudwaras, ensures that travelers on this pilgrimage are well-fed throughout their trip, making the long journey both comfortable and fulfilling with delicious food provided at no cost.