Stock market: Indian equity indices open higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices opened Monday’s trading session in the positive territory. The NSE Nifty opened up by 69.50 points or 0.28% at 25,084.10. Thee BSE Sensex surged238.83 points or 0.29% to 81,927.29 in the opening trade.

The Nifty IT rised by 0.80%. Financial services also performed well, with Nifty Financial Services up 0.26%, Nifty Financial Services 25/50 gaining 0.17%, and Nifty Private Bank increasing by 0.29%. Nifty Bank also saw a positive movement, rising 0.25%. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma showed modest gains of 0.14% and 0.10% respectively. On the downside, Nifty Media experienced the steepest decline, dropping 1.41%. Nifty Metal also faced a significant setback, falling by 1.18%. Nifty PSU Bank decreased by 0.58%, while Nifty Auto saw a slight dip of 0.15%.

Also Read: Updated KTM 200 Duke launched in India: Price, Features

Of a total of 4,042 stocks traded on the BSE on October 7, 2024, 615 advanced against 3,300 stocks that declined, and 127 remained unchanged. While 151 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 114 hit a 52-week low. A total of 200 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 536 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were LTIM (up 1.85 per cent). ITC (1.66 per cent), Bajaj Finnace (1.41 per cent), Bharti Airtel (1.22 per cent) and Cipla (1.09 per cent). Top losers were Adani Ports (down 3.61 per cent), Coal India (3.59 per cent), ONGC (3.35 per cent), NTPC (2.98 per cent) and BEL (2.81 per cent).