Updated KTM 200 Duke launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Premium two-wheeler manufacturer, KTM, has upgraded its popular KTM 200 Duke with a new 5-inch coloured TFT display. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2,03,412 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The TFT display has been derived from the third-generation KTM 390 Duke. This bonded glass display is paired with a new switch cube, with four-way menu switches that allow interaction with all vehicle functions, including smartphone connectivity. The connectivity functions allow riders to play music, take incoming calls and use turn-by-turn navigation when paired through the KTM My-Ride app via Bluetooth.

The KTM 200 Duke has Supermoto ABS mode. Using the TFT display, the ABS braking function on the rear can be disengaged. Also, riders can customise their shift RPM and limit RPM using the left-handlebar-mounted menu switch. After setting, the 5-inch colour TFT display transforms between a dark-themed and an orange-themed display.

The KTM 200 Duke uses a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, EFI engine, which generates 25PS of maximum power and 19.3Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle features all-LED lighting, WP USD and monoshock, and a lightweight trellis frame with an aluminium swingarm. The KTM 200 Duke comes in Dark Galvano, Electronic Orange and Metallic Silver.