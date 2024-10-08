Bengaluru to see continued rainfall for next 24 hours: IMD

Bengaluru has been experiencing continuous rain for the past three days, with thunderstorms hitting the city Monday afternoon. By 8:30 PM, heavy rain began to pour in various parts of the city, including Bommanahalli, Majestic, Malleswaram, and JP Nagar, among others. Flooding on major roads such as Mysore Road and Sivananda Circle left many motorists stranded as rain continued late into the night.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted cloudy weather for the next 24 hours, with light to moderate rain expected throughout the day. Residents are advised to be cautious while traveling due to the risk of flooding in certain areas.

In Udupi, a 91-year-old woman named Chandra Gaudti tragically lost her life after being swept away by floodwaters caused by a cloudburst in the Hebri Taluk area. Her body was found two kilometers from where she was last seen. Additionally, several vehicles and cattle were swept away in the floods. In a separate incident, a man in Dakshina Kannada was rescued after being swept into the river near the Kindi dam bridge.