Commodity Market: Gold price remain stable

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Gold is trading at Rs 56,800 per 8 gram and Rs 7100 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price edged lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7761.3 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.220. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7116.3 per gram, down by Rs.200. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.99%, while in the last month it has decreased by 5.63%.The current price of silver is Rs.100000.0 per kilogram.

In Multi Commoidty Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 75,885 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.21% or Rs 160. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 91,530/kg, down by 0.9% or Rs 827. Gold prices have fallen by Rs 500/10 gram in the last one week, while silver prices have remained flat, gaining merely Rs 150/kg. On Monday, gold futures contract settled at Rs76,045 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.13% and silver futures contract settled at Rs92,357 per kilogram with a loss of 1.06%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,643.68 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,662.90. Price of spot silver lost 0.2% to $31.66 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.4% to $976.10 and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,028.00.