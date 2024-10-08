Congress takes lead in Haryana Assembly election 2024, crosses majority in early trends

The vote counting for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 has begun, starting with postal ballots cast by select groups such as persons with disabilities, security personnel, and essential government employees. Once the postal ballots are counted, the process will move to votes cast via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), offering a full picture of the electorate’s decision.

Early trends from the vote count show the Congress party pulling ahead and likely to secure a majority. The gap between Congress and its primary competitor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has widened considerably, making it difficult for the BJP to close in. This election is seen as a critical contest between the ruling BJP, facing anti-incumbency issues, and the Congress, which has focused on public dissatisfaction to reclaim power.

A total of 1,031 candidates vied for 90 seats in Haryana, reflecting the diverse political ambitions in the state. The results of this election will significantly influence Haryana’s political future and could impact upcoming electoral battles, including the national general elections. India’s first-past-the-post system will determine the winners in each constituency, with candidates needing only the highest number of votes, not necessarily an absolute majority, to win.