Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP heads towards historic hat-trick

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to mark a power hat-trick in Haryana. The BJP has retained power in the state for third time in a row. No party has won a third consecutive term in Haryana since its inception in 1966.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 3 seats and is leading in 45 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. Congress is leading in 29 seats and won 7 seats. The majority mark in the Haryana assembly is 46 seats.

Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat won in Julana on her poll debut. The Olympian secured 64,548 votes and beat her nearest rival, BJP’s Yogesh Kumar, by 6,553 votes. Phogat was nominated by the Congress after her heartbreak at the Paris Olympics.

Haryana’s 90 constituencies witnessed polling on October 5, with a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 independents and 101 women, competed in this election.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a gathering of the party workers. As per reports, Modi might deliver a congratulatory address to the BJP workers at the party’s national headquarters at 6 pm.