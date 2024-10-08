Historic Victory for “Kallanum Bhagavathiyum” on Amazon Prime; Ranked 6th in All India Ratings!

After overcoming numerous hurdles, “Kallanum Bhagavathiyum” has made a triumphant debut on OTT platforms, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. This film, produced and directed by the talented East Coast Vijayan, has captivated audiences and critics alike.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan shines as the lead, while Bengali actress Mokksha makes her stunning debut in Malayalam cinema as the heroine. The film poses an intriguing question: “What if God appeared before a thief one fateful night?” The answer unfolds in this delightful tale of humor and redemption.

“Kallanum Bhagavathiyum” cleverly intertwines contemporary issues with pure humor, earning rave reviews from theatergoers. Audiences have hailed it as a “clean family entertainer,” eagerly anticipating its OTT release. The film’s success is underscored by Bhagwati’s poignant words: “If there is goodness in the heart, God will appear before us, even if it is a little late.”

Plot Overview

The story begins on Christmas night with Mathappan, a thief, committing a daring theft. What he steals—a sacred idol of Bhagwati—becomes a catalyst for transformation in his life. Anushree’s portrayal of Priyamani adds depth to the narrative; her character navigates life’s sorrows with a resilient smile. An unexpected encounter with Priyamani at a church graveyard becomes a pivotal moment for Mathappan.

The comedic flair is amplified by Rajesh Madhav as Vallabhan, Mathappan’s crooked accomplice, whose antics provide laugh-out-loud moments throughout the film. But it’s not just about comedy; the film also delivers eye-watering scenes that serve as a strong social critique, leaving viewers with a powerful message.

Musical Excellence and Star-Studded Cast

The film features enchanting songs that elevate its emotional resonance. With performances from notable stars like Anushree, Johnny Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, Altaf, Srikanth Murali, Mala Parvathy, and Cherthala Jayan, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast.

Behind the Scenes

– Story: KV Anil

– Screenplay & Dialogue: East Coast Vijayan & KV Anil

– Cinematography: Ratheesh Ram

– Editing: John Kutty

– Music: Ranjin Raj

Join the millions who have already discovered the magic of “Kallanum Bhagavathiyum.” Experience this heartwarming journey of laughter, tears, and profound messages—now streaming on Amazon Prime!