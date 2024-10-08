IAF’s longest car rally from Thoise to Tawang flagged off for 92nd anniversary

The Indian Air Force (IAF) flagged off its first-ever longest car rally on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand War Memorial, from Thoise airbase in Ladakh to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. This event, marking the IAF’s 92nd anniversary, covers over 7,000 km. The rally, named “Vayu Veer Vijeyta,” will culminate on October 29 in Tawang. Maruti Suzuki handles the logistics, while Asianet News serves as the media partner. Thoise, situated at 10,000 feet in the Shyok Valley near the Siachen Glacier, plays a crucial role in quick military deployments along both the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The rally’s primary objective is to inspire young people to join the Indian Air Force and highlight the achievements of the IAF. Union Minister of State for Highways, Harsh Malhotra, flagged off the rally in the presence of Member of Parliament Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Thoise Air Force Station Commander Gp Capt Sunil Kumar Yadav, and other officials. The event also saw the release of a Hindi Air Force anthem dedicated to the nation’s air warriors. The rally features 25 IAF officers, two female Army officers, and several veterans from both the Air Force and the Army.

Led by Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt, the rally will receive a public reception from Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra in Leh before continuing its journey. The route will pass through key locations such as Kargil, Drass, Srinagar, Jammu, and Dehradun, furthering the IAF’s mission of engaging with the public and boosting morale across the regions it visits.