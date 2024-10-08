Indian Army may not receive all 114 Dhanush artillery guns by 2026

The indigenously built Dhanush artillery gun systems are facing delays in delivery to the Indian Army, making it unlikely that all 114 units will be delivered by the March 2026 deadline. The Dhanush, an upgraded version of the Swedish 155mm Bofors gun, was first commissioned in 2019, but as of now, fewer than two regiments (36 guns) have been inducted. Despite the Gun Carriage Factory in Jabalpur being tasked with completing the full order, sources suggest they are unlikely to meet the deadline.

The first regiment of Dhanush guns has already been deployed along the northern borders with China at high altitudes amid the ongoing standoff with the Chinese PLA in eastern Ladakh. The Dhanush, a 155mm, 45-calibre gun with a range of 36 km, is praised for its 80% indigenous content, which eases maintenance and reduces costs. Each gun system costs around Rs 14 crore, significantly less than its Bofors counterpart, and is suitable for difficult terrains and both day-and-night operations.

In addition to the Dhanush, the Indian Army is also working on procuring other 155mm artillery systems. This includes 300 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), 300 Mounted Gun Systems (MGS), and 400 Towed Gun Systems (TGS). The Army has already commissioned 100 155mm/52 calibre K9 Vajra-T guns under a $720 million contract signed in 2017.