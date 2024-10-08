Indian Wild Ass population rises by 26%

Surat: The population of the Indian wild Ass has surged to an estimated 7,672. This is a surge by 26% over a period of five years. The latest census conducted by the Gujarat forest department revealed this. The 10th Wild Ass Population Survey was conducted earlier this year. The number had risen to 7,672 from 6,082 counted in the previous enumeration exercise held in 2020.

‘They are found in only six districts in Gujarat. Suendranagar leads with 2,705 Indian wild asses, followed by 1,993 in Kutch, 1,615 in Patan, 710 in Banaskantha, 642 in Morbi, and seven in Ahmedabad. In terms of forest regions, Dhrangadhra reported the highest population with 3,234 wild asses, followed by 2,325 in Radhanpur and 2,113 in Bhachau, release by Gujarat forest department said.

‘In these forest and sanctuary areas, there are 2,569 female wild asses, 1,114 male wild asses, 584 foals, and 2,206 unclassified wild asses. In the revenue areas, there are 558 female wild asses, 190 male wild asses, 168 foals, and 283 unclassified wild asses. The total stands at 7,672,’ the release added.

Traditional methods were combined with modern technologies, including drone cameras, camera traps and the e-Gujarat Forest module, to ensure accurate population tracking.

Also Read: Police seize drugs worth over Rs 8.5 crore, 1 arrested

The Indian wild ass (Equus hemionus khur) is found only in Gujarat. The Indian wild ass was classified as endangered by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in its 2008 report due to its limited population, and it is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972

‘The Indian wild ass (Equus hemionus khur) possesses remarkable characteristics, such as its ability to survive in the extreme conditions of Gujarat’s Wild Ass Sanctuary, where temperatures often soar between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius. The primary food source for these animals is grass that grows on the islands in the desert. Known for their strength, wild asses can run at speeds of 50 to 70 kilometres per hour in the desert,’ said the release.

Other species counted during the census includes nilgai (2,734), Indian gazelle (214), blackbuck (39), wild boar (915), Indian jackal (153), and Indian desert fox (49), Indian hyena (15), Indian wild cat (4), Indian wolf (2) and rabbit (222).