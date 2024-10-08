IndiGo increases frequency of flights to this city: Details

Mumbai: Low-cost carrier IndiGo has increased its frequency of flights to Aizawl in Mizoram. The airline doubled the number of flights between Delhi and Aizawl. The airline has increased the frequency of its flights from 5 to 10 per week between the two cities. The airline will operate flights every day and there will be additional flight services (2 flights) on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The air carrier had also launched its direct flights from Hyderabad to Prayagraj, Agra, Ayodhya and Kanpur. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad issued a statement according to which IndiGo will operate six direct flight services from Hyderabad to Agartala, Kanpur, Agra, Jammu, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

Hyderabad to Ayodhya flight:

Flights to Ayodhya will run four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, departing RGIA at 1:55 PM and arriving in Ayodhya at 4:05 PM.

Hyderabad to Kanpur flight:

For Kanpur, the flight will also operate four times a week, leaving Hyderabad at 8:55 AM and arriving at 11:00 AM. Additionally, flights to Prayagraj will run three times a week, departing RGIA at 8:55 AM and arriving at 10:50 AM.

Hyderabad to Agartala flight:

The flight from Hyderabad to Agartala is operating four times a week, having started its operations on September 23, with flights departing at 07:30 and arriving at 10:20.Hyderabad to Jammu flight:

The Hyderabad to Jammu flight started operating on September 24. It will be functioning three times a week. These flights will leave at 07:05 and arrive at 10:10.

Hyderabad to Agra flight:

Hyderabad to Agra will be a three-times-a-week service beginning September 28. Flights will depart from Hyderabad at 13:55 and arrive in Agra at 16:05.

Hyderabad to Prayagraj flight:

Hyderabad to Prayagraj flight will operate three times a week. These flights will depart at 08:55 and arrive at 10:50.