Instagram goes down for users in India

Mumbai: Free photo and video sharing app Instagram is down for thousands of users in India. As per outage detecting website Downdetector, the social media platform owned by Meta is experiencing widespread issues.

Downdetector data showed that there were over 64% of users had issues logging into the app. 24% of users had server connection issues. Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

Also Read: Airport in this Indian city to suspend flight operations for six hours on October 17: Details

In June, the Meta-owned app faced a global outage. As per website outage tracking website Downdetector, over 6,500 users reported issues with accessing the platform in India at the peak of an outage at around 12.02 p.m.

About 58 per cent reported problems with the feed, 32 per cent with the app, and 10 per cent with server connection. Users from Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and others faced issues with the app.