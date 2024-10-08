Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Congress-National Conference alliance set to form government

Srinagar: The Congress and National Conference (NC) alliance has crossed the halfway mark in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The majority mark in the 90-member assembly is 46 seats.

The Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference party has been declared the winner from 30 seats. It is also leading on another 11 seats. Congress is leading is 9 seats. CPI(M) has won 1 seat. The Aam Aadmi Party has made its debut in the northern Union Territory with its Doda candidate securing a win. The BJP has won 11 seats and currently leads in 18 others.

This is the first elections in the region in 10 years. The assembly elections for its 90 constituencies were held in three phases – September 18, September 25, and October 1 – after a gap of 10 years. This is also the first time Jammu and Kashmir had assembly elections since Article 370 was abolished in August 2019, which divided the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The three-phase elections resulted in voter participation of 63.88%, as per the Election Commission of India.

Farooq Abdullah said his son Omar Abdullah would be the next chief minister of the union territory. ‘Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister The people have given their verdict and proven that the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, (abrogation of Article 370) are not acceptable to them,” he said. “I am thankful to everyone that the people participated in the polls and did so freely. I am grateful to God for the results,’ Farooq Abdullah said.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah won the Budgam assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Iltija Mufti — the daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has lost the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat by 9770 votes. JKNC leader Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri was declared the winner.